VIP AUDIO 12/13 – WKH – Smackdown Review: The episode where Monroe’s crib filled with Firefly Funhouse dolls, plus more TLC hype, Corbin vs. Kofi, Heavy Machinery vs. Nakamura & Cesaro, more (23 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including the hype for TLC including Roman Reigns “unleashed,” Baron Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston for the first time one-on-one, Renee Young interviewing Miz at his house leading to alarm when Firefly Funhouse dolls show up in Monroe’s crib, and more.

