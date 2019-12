FREE PODCAST 12/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (12-2-14) Keller & Powell discuss with callers Vince McMahon’s live interview with Steve Austin including what surprised us most, C.M. Punk Podcast fallout including what he might regret, previous night’s Raw (154 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (12-2-14), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers Vince McMahon’s live interview with Steve Austin, C.M. Punk Podcast fallout, last night’s Raw, and more with live callers and some VIP Aftershow email topics.

