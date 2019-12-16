VIP AUDIO 12/15 – WKH – On-Site WWE TLC PPV Review: Full results and in-person observations including Bryan’s return, Reigns-Corbin, New Day-Revival, Black-Murphy, Charlotte & Becky-Kabuki Warriors, Miz-Bray (46 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an on-site WWE TLC PPV Review including full results and in-person observations for Daniel Bryan’s return, Roman Reigns-Baron Corbin, New Day-Revival, Aleister Black-Buddy Murphy, Charlotte & Becky Lynch-Kabuki Warriors, Miz-Bray Wyatt, and more.

