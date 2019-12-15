VIP AUDIO 12/15 – WWE TLC PPV Audio Roundtable – Heydorn & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of every match including Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte, Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz, Rusev vs. Lashley, Reigns vs. Corbin, New Day vs. Revival, more (60 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, guest host Zack Heydorn is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin to review the WWE TLC 2019 PPV with analysis of every match including Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte in a TLC match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a tables match, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a TLC match, New Day vs. The Revival in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, and more.

