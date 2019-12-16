FREE PODCAST 12/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Rick Monsey reviews UFC 245 and UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie (43 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Rick Monsey gives a full review of UFC 245. In addition, he discusses what possible fights should be made for the winners and losers of this stacked UFC PPV, followed up by a quick review of UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie.

