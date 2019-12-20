IMPACT HITS & MISSES 12/17: Sami Callihan promo and brawl, Rhino and Moose, Hard to Kill PPV hype, Joey Ryan, Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann, Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

Overall – HIT: This is a really good show that had a “go home” type feel to it despite there being one episode before the PPV, Hard to Kill. Some last-minute feuds were added or heated up (Michael Elgin steals Eddie Edwards’ trophy, Moose and Rhino have a run in, doubt has been sown into the heart of Willie Mack ahead of his and Rich Swann’s match against The North and more). The Hard to Kill card is shaping up nicely.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace – MISS: I had totally forgotten Tennille was on the Impact roster, so it was nice to see her again. Unfortunately, the match starts slow and fails to build to a crescendo. Grace wins when she uses her strength to counter la magistral cradle into her own pin. After the match, Grace and Tenille shake hands but Taya rushes the ring and waylays Grace. Tenille helps Grace turn the tables and Taya turns tail and runs. It makes no sense that a cowardly heel would run in on two babyfaces with out a plan. It made Taya look dumb.

Rhino and Moose backstage – HIT: Looks like we are getting a No Jackhammer Needed spear vs. Gore feud. Moose teases Rhino backstage saying that he was able to take out RVD while Rhino failed, and Moose belittles the Gore. So, Rhino Gores him.

TJP (with Fallah Bahh) vs. Daga – HIT: There is some really good mat wrestling in this match. I haven’t been this much into TJP since the Cruiserweight Classic. He’s just so smooth in the ring, and Daga keeps up with him. TJP gets a submission victory. The Desi Hit Squad, Rohit Raju and Raj Singh, rush the ring and waylay TJP and Fallah. Daga helps TJP and Fallah turn the tables on the Desi Hit Squad. It makes no sense that two cowardly heels would run in on two babyfaces without a plan. They did. The plan’s name was Mahabali Shera who takes out Daga. This is the first time I’ve taken the Desi Hit Squad seriously. I’m excited to see what they do next.

Brian Cage and RVD cross paths – HIT: Cage runs into RVD backstage and is frustrated with the ridiculous amount of PAD between RVD and Katie Forbes. RVD and Katie go to the ring and are just obnoxiously making out. RVD says he and Cage have a dream match at Hard to Kill, a dream for Cage since Cage is an RVD mark. Cage has enough and heads to the ring where fisticuffs ensue. Cage gets the upper hand over RVD but is cut off by Katie hitting Cage in the dangly bits. RVD sets up for a Van Terminator with Katie’s help but he denies the crowd earning their ire. Good heel work from RVD.

Undead Realm Chronicles: The Saga of Suzie – HIT: We have more (albeit slight) advancement on the “Suzie” saga. Suzie is wandering around backstage and runs into Rosemary. Rosemary tries to tease out Suzie’s memories of Su Yung but is stopped by Father James Mitchell. Jessicka Havok attacks Rosemary but the violence has an adverse effect on Suzie who lets out a supernatural banshee-like scream, stopping everyone in their tracks. If you like the supernatural, this is an intriguing development. Is Su Yung returning? Who will she go after if she does? Special shout-out to Rosemary’s facial reactions during this scene. Rosemary just drips with charisma.

Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, and Madison Rayne backstage – HIT: Taya, realizing she is outnumbered against Grace, Tenille, and ODB, attempts to recruit Madison and Kiera. They agree but only in exchange for title shots. Taya reluctantly agrees. There was good bitchy banter among the women heels making them come across as petty and annoying. Good natural work from them.

Ethan Page (with Josh Alexander) vs. Rich Swann (with Willie Mack) – HIT: Earlier in the show, Ethan Page tried to get into Willie Mack’s head by telling Willie that he was holding Swann back and if he were a true friend, he’d let Swann go solo. This plays into a rather fine match between Rich and Page. Page gets Willie angry and Willie attacks Page, getting Rich disqualified. Ethan Page good at playing a slimy manipulator.

***WARNING*** Joey Ryan sighting ***WARNING***

Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero (with Swinger on commentary)– HIT: A super heavy weight gets dick-flipped? Check. Someone gets a concussion from falling head-first into a groin? Check. Blow Pops from trunks? Double check. Swinger on the receiving end of a… fanny-pack-claw?!? Bonus! Yay or nay? Like with impeachment, you’ve probably already made up your mind.

*** END OF WARNING ***

Ace Austin vs. Petey Williams – MISS: This match definitely feels like it was here only to fill up the card. Ace wins with The Fold, grabs a mic, and dedicates the win to Ms. Miguel. Once Ace is backstage, Trey confronts him. Really good fire from Trey but not enough to turn this feud into a HIT yet.

Sami Callihan promo and sprawling brawl – HIT: Sami comes into the ring to “expose” Tessa Blanchard. He lays into her “entitlement”, having doors opened for her due to her parentage. He also touts his “fairness” in how he treats her exactly how he’d treat any man. What makes this a good promo is that there is an element of truth despite how much Sami warps it. Tessa then rushes the ring, but Madman Fulton intercepts her. Sami and Fulton start working her over until Shamrock makes the save. He begins brawling with Fulton while Sami and Tessa brawl to the back, then, to the streets. Great hot end to the show keeping interest high until Impact Wrestling returns with regular shows and the PPV next year.

