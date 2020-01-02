VIP AUDIO 1/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including The Elite try to prove they’re still Elite in main event six-man tag, Hangman Page rebuffs celebration invite, Jericho’s offer to Mox anted up, more (41 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller gives a full show rundown and analysis including Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley, Hangman Page rebuffing The Elite’s show-closing celebration, changes they’ve made to the format and presentation after a two week break, how they handled the hiccup in the AEW Women’s Title situation, what might be next for Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara’s increased role, ideas for what could be next for Darby Allin, and much more.

