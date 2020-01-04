1/1 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Chelsea Green vs. Sarah Logan, No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley, Mojo frightens a fan during tantrum

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Mickie James

REASONS TO WATCH…

Chelsea Green makes her Main Event debut

Mojo Rawley frightens fan during temper tantrum

(1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. SARAH LOGAN

Logan took control early on with a fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Green broke free and attempted a high cross body at Logan, but Logan caught her and proceeded to dump her to the floor through the ropes. Green tried to climb into the ring but was twice knocked off the apron by Logan. Green dodged Logan’s third attempt to knock her down and stunned Logan with a knee strike on the apron. This allowed Green to climb through the ropes, but Logan nailed Green with a head butt to the chest, then executed a baseball slide to once again knock Green out to the floor.

This time Logan took to the floor as well and fired Green into the barricade, then landed forearm strikes. Green returned fire by leveraging Logan’s face into the apron, then hit a missile drop kick to Logan in the ring. Green covered for a two-count.

Green took control with a clubbing blow before applying a chinlock while sitting on Logan’s back. She nearly grazed Logan with low-altitude drop kick near Logan’s face. Green used her boot to ram Logan face-first into the bottom turnbuckle, then made two consecutive covers for two-counts.

Logan regained some energy and hit Green with big forearms, then leveled Green with a running knee strike to the shoulder. Logan lifted Green and suspended her in midair before dropping her with a belly to back suplex. Logan whipped Green into a corner, then ran in and landed a double knee strike. She covered but Green kicked out at two.

Green yanked Logan by the belt, causing Logan’s face to collide into the middle turnbuckle. With Logan stunned, Green was able to twist her into the Unprettier, which was good for the three-count. Mickie provided the update that Green’s version of the move is called the “I’m Prettier.”

WINNER: Chelsea Green by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Logan’s behavior is conflicted. During her entrance, she was smiling and high-fiving fans along the entrance ramp, but went on to act like a heel by violently preventing her opponent from merely entering the ring. Meanwhile, both of Green’s drop kicks barely made contact with her opponent. All these screws require tightening.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Miz vs. Bryan from Smackdown

Match rundown for upcoming PPV Royal Rumble

Replay of AOP beatdown of Owens, Samoa Joe run-in, from Raw

Replay of Lana & Lashley’s wedding from Raw

(2) NO WAY JOSE vs. MOJO RAWLEY

After Jose’s conga line entrance, Rawley took to the mic on the stage. He said that Jose parties every day like it’s a New Year, and maybe that’s why he’s out here embarrassing himself every week. “I’m not out here to tell you all the old adage, ‘New year, new me in 2020.’ Why? Because we’re in Hartford, and in Hartford, you all aren’t smart enough to know what the word ‘adage’ means.” He climbed into the ring and claimed that he was going to “embarrass this clown right here, because that’s how Mojo rolls.”

Rawley tossed the mic out of the ring as the ref called for the start of the match, and Jose immediately pounced. He delivered a classic ten-count barrage of punches while mounting Rawley in the corner. Rawley stunned Jose with a knee lift to the midsection, then leveled him with a shoulder block. Jose returned fire with an arm drag take down and a standing drop kick. This knocked Jose out to ringside, where he had a tantrum. Rawley screamed and slapped the ring apron, kicked the ring steps, then slapped the barricade, which startled a timid looking fan holding a camera. We cut to commercial.

After the break, Jose was back in control in the ring, but Rawley took Jose down with a flapjack after escaping the corner. Rawley landed multiple blows to Jose, then powered him into a corner and delivered multiple shoulder thrusts before tossing him to the mat with a suplex. Rawley covered for a two-count, then applied a chintzy bear hug from behind.

Jose tossed Rawley off of him, then landed two forearm shots. Both men were slow to get up, but Jose got away first and splashed Rawley in the corner. Rawley rolled out to ringside, allowing Jose to spring over the top rope and take out Rawley on the floor with a high cross body. He rolled Rawley into the ring and climbed to the top rope and landed another high cross body, then covered for a two-count.

Rawley escaped a fireman’s carry, then criss-crossed and knocked Jose to the canvas with a shoulder tackle. Jose managed to hit a back stabber, and Mojo kicked out of a believable near fall. Jose dragged Rawley toward a corner, then climbed again to the top rope. Rawley got to his feet and knocked Jose to the mat by sweeping his legs. As Jose got to his feet, Rawley ran the ropes, then smashed Jose’s face with a running forearm – the Lights Out. This was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Mojo Rawley by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A solid match, with Rawley getting another rare chance to shine on the mic during Main Event. Green needs to study Jose’s drop kicks.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.2

FINAL THOUGHTS: After two weeks of holiday replay episodes, Main Event is back up to its old tricks.

