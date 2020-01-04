VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – Smackdown Review: The episode with the returns of the Usos, Sheamus, and Morrison, plus Reigns says he’s going after title if Bryan wins it at Rumble, Dana wins, Mandy-Otis (23 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including the returns of John Morrison, Sheamus, and the Usos to kick off 2020 with a bang, The Fiend attacks Daniel Bryan, a surprise win for Dana Brooke in a women’s tag match, Mandy Rose-Otis courtship, the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan exchange regarding the WWE Title and the Rumble and WrestleMania, and much more.

