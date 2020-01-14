FREE PODCAST 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot, Fear, and Symmonds discuss Wrestle Queendom 3, Tessa Blanchard, Mercedes Martinez signing with WWE, more (80 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: “Fists Up!” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot discuss Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact World Championship and the controversy around her, Mercedes Martinez signing with WWE, the Impact Knockouts title match, and the NXT UK women’s title match. Plus: Harley is joined by correspondents Andy & Charlot Symmonds to discuss Pro Wrestling Eve’s Wrestle Queendom 3 in its entirety.

