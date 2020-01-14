News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1651 (Jan. 14, 2019): Tessa beats Sami at Impact PPV, Moxley turns down Jericho on Dynamite, Seth welcomes new follower on Raw, Lee wins N.A. Title shot on NXT

January 14, 2020


Cover-dated January 14, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Greg Parks’ report on Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV including Tessa Blanchard beating Sami Calihan for the Impact World Title… Keller’s TV reports on AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, WWE Raw, and WWE Smackdown including Jon Moxley turns down Chris Jericho on Dynamite, Seth Rollins welcomes new follower Buddy Murphy on Raw, Keith Lee wins chance at North American Title on NXT, and The Fiend messes with Daniel Bryan…

