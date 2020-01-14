NXT ON USA PRIMER 1/15: Matt Riddle teams with Pete Dunne, Alex Shelley reunites with Kushida, Battle Royal for Women’s Title Shot

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

Rhea Ripley’s next challenger for the NXT Women’s Title will be determined in a Number One Contender Women’s Battle Royal. Plus, The Time Splitters Kushida and Alex Shelley reunite as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues tonight on NXT live on USA Network as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix will have the call from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne face Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Battle Royal to determine NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley’s challenger

What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA’s surprise NXT UK takeover

It will be a clash of styles in first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as high flyers Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster will clash with hard hitters Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne. The question is will the first time pairing of The BroserWeights be enough to ground the first Welsh NXT UK Tag Team Champions?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a fun wrestling match featuring four talented wrestlers. I would like to see Dunne and Riddle advance as they could make a great team and have some really good tag team wrestling matches.)

Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Time Splitters are back as Kushida & Alex Shelley will face the James Drake & Zack Gibson in another round one match in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Kushida and Shelley are best known for their time in NJPW as they captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Titles on two separate occasions. The question is will the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, the Grizzled Young Veterans spoil the debut of the reunited Time Splitters on NXT?

I’ve more to say, but wrestling for @WWE and @WWENXT specifically has been a dream of mine for awhile. I have had to do a lot of hard things in life, especially the last few years. But so have you. If a single person can draw some inspiration and strength from this? Win. Thanks. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 11, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This is the match I’m most excited to seeing as Kushida and Shelley are two terrific wrestlers. I’m looking forward to seeing how this match plays out as I would have The Time Splitters reach the finals and possibly win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic depending on how long Shelley has signed with NXT.)

Battle Royal to determine NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley’s challenger

Rhea Ripley’s next challenger for the NXT Women’s Title will be determined tonight as Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li will compete in a Number One Contender’s Battle Royal. The question is who will challenge Ripley for the Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: Portland?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a fun battle royal as I would like to see my favourite wrestler Io Shirai win but I would save her moment and hopeful championship win for TakeOver during WrestleMania weekend. Right now, I would pick Dakota Kai to win and have Tegan Nox return and cost her the title to set up their program.)

What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA’s surprise NXT UK takeover?

The Undisputed Era delivered the first shot as they laid out WALTER after he successfully defended the WWE United Kingdom Title against Joe Coffey at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. With, WWE Worlds Collide approaching the question is when will WALTER and Imperium strike back?

(Amin’s Analysis: I liked the appearance of the Undisputed Era at the end of TakeOver: Blackpool II as it was unexpected. It will be interesting to see how they follow up as I could see Imperium costing Undisputed Era the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic or Roderick Strong his NXT North American Title against Keith Lee.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Keith Lee won a Fatal Four-Way match and will challenge Roderick Strong for the NXT North American title in two weeks. Undisputed Era and Imperium advanced to the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Overall Thoughts

This should be another solid episode of NXT and a chance to give tag team wrestling the spotlight on a great pro wrestling show. I’m also looking forward to seeing who will challenge Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title.

