VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKH – The News: AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA preview and ratings battle prediction, Raw ratings up against College Football Championship, analysis of key NWA Power and AEW Dark segments (24 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA preview and ratings battle prediction, Raw ratings up against College Football Championship, and analysis of key NWA Power and AEW Dark segments including Scott Steiner, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Dave Brown, and Nyla Rose.

