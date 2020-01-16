FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk AEW TV extension, Moxley, Cody, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Triple H-Paige, Brian Cage, Rumble, Lesnar, Heyman, ROH (138 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking AEW’s TV extension and new hour of TV, Jon Moxley, Cody’s promo, Marty Scurll re-signing with ROH and becoming head booker, state of ROH in 2020, Tessa Blanchard title win and preceding controversy, Triple H-Paige comment and apology, Brian Cage potential in AEW, Royal Rumble hype, Drew McIntyre’s push, Brock Lesnar entering no. 1, Paul Heyman’s touches on Raw, Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, John Morrison’s quirky personality, and more.

