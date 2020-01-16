News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/16 – WKH – The News: Options for Dark Order leader including Matt Hardy and even MJF? Could Punk’s music play at Rumble as a swerve? Should AEW introduce a secondary men’s singles title? Is Lesnar’s turning babyface? (21 min)

January 16, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look the following news topics: Options for Dark Order leader including Matt Hardy and even MJF? Could Punk’s music play at Rumble as a swerve? Should AEW introduce a secondary men’s singles title? Is Lesnar’s turning babyface? And more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019