VIP AUDIO 1/16 – The Fix w/Todd Martin: AEW’s new TV deal, ROH retaining Marty Scurll and booking change, TV show reviews, Ospreay, Bate, Tessa, Punk, Rousey-Baszler, UFC 246 preview, Mailbag (105 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd gives his take on AEW’s new TV deal, ROH retaining Marty Scurll and reaction to the apparent booking change, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, reviews of WWE Raw, Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, Impact PPV, NXT UK Takeover Blackpool, plus UFC 246 preview with the return of Conor McGregor and finally a Mailbag. Mailbag topics include:

Is AEW’s women’s division actually better than Raw’s, plus reaction to Kenny Omega’s assessment of the AEW Women’s Division?

How should WWE handle Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler if they both were to return before WrestleMania? Who should be prioritized? How can they avoid undercutting either of them?

What’s the upside and timeline for Tyler Bate reaching a higher profile position in WWE?

How well known was Tessa Blanchard’s reputation before last weekend and should it change Impact’s plans for her?

What is C.M. Punk like in person?

Would Matt Riddle or Will Ospreay or Keith Lee be more valuable for AEW? How about Sami Callihan? Would Daniel Bryan and C.M. Punk be more valuable than AEW in the long run compared to Ospreay or Riddle or Lee?

