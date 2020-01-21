FREE PODCAST 1/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot and Fear talk to parent wrestling fans about raising kid wrestling fans, discuss the NXT battle royal, Taya Valkyrie, Royal Rumble predictions (117 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: “I Just Know That Something Good Is Going to Happen.” This week, Emily Fear talks to an array of wrestling fans about their children’s wrestling fandom. Plus, she and Harley R. Pageot discuss the #1 contender battle royal on NXT TV, Taya Valkyrie dropping the Knockouts title and what that might mean for her career, Stardom drawing 1,602 people for the 9th Anniversary show, and who they think will win WWE’s Royal Rumble.

