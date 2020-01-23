FREE PODCAST 1/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Radican: Jericho Cruise edition with Moxley vs. Pac, SCU vs. Page & Omega, live calls and emails (96 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by longtime PWTorch columnist and reporter Sean Radican to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the memorable setting on the Jericho Cruise, Pac vs. John Moxley, Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Pace, Kelly Priestly vs. Britt Baker, MJF vs. Joey Janela, and much more with callers and emails.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO