VIP AUDIO 1/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Jericho Cruise episode, Pac vs. Moxley for no. 1 contendership, SCU vs. Page & Omega, Janela vs. MJF, MJF-Cody, Baker vs. Kelly, Jurassic Express vs. Jericho & Santana & Ortiz (21 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the “Jericho Cruise” edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Pac vs. Jon Moxley for no. 1 contendership, SCU vs. Hangman Page & Kenny Omega, Joey Janela vs. MJF, and MJF-Cody incident, Brit Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly, Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO