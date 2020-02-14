FREE PODCAST 2/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-11-2015) WCW wrestler The Stro dishes on his days in WCW including wrestling Sting, early endorsements of Charlotte and Dawson, Memphis memories (100 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Jan. 25 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host Pat McNeill, former WCW wrestler The Stro tells some WCW stories including wrestling Sting and whether Vince Russo was sent to WCW by WWE to sabotage the company and the politics at the end, his time in Memphis when it was a WWE developmental territory including working with Doug Gilbert and Tommy Rich, early call to look out for up-and-comer Scott Dawson, early review of Charlotte Flair training, thoughts on Roman Reigns as the new WWE top star, Tessa Blanchard entering pro wrestling, and more. Then the Aftershow current events discussion, previously VIP-exclusive, when Pat is joined by James Caldwell to talk current events that week.

