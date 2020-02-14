VIP AUDIO 2/14 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Otis-Mandy Valentine’s Day date, Cowbell chant during Cesaro & Sami segment, Sheamus cheered in two-on-one match, Hulk Hogan-Fiend interaction, energetic crowd (21 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including the Mandy Rose-Otis date night, a “We Want Cowbell” chant highlights a Sami Zayn and Cesaro protest concert, The Fiend and Hulk Hogan interact, Daniel Bryan revealed as Roman Reigns Mystery Partner against Miz & Morrison, Sheamus gets cheered, Carmella challenges Bayley, more Super Showdown developments, and more in front of a hot sold-out Vancouver crowd.

