FREE PODCAST 2/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: NXT TakeOver Portland Post-Show – Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg take calls on Gargano angle and strong storytelling in women’s division, talk to on-site correspondent Brian Alston about crowd reactions and merch sellouts, more (95 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Dailycast presents the NXT Takeover Portland post-show. In this episode, Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup take calls about the Gargano angle and strong storytelling in the women’s division, talk to on-site correspondent Brian Alston about crowd reactions and merch sellouts, and more!

