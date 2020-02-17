WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, we bring to you a very special THUNDER-BUDDIES IN PARADISE! Yes, for the first time we unify the brilliant Days of Thunder podcast with ProWres Paradise to create some audio magic. Dave Ryan and Lee Malone take a break from discussing Raven’s Flock and Conspiracy Victim Chris Jericho to join Alan right after OTT’s very interesting show on the Road to ScrapperMania, and now officially the road to Starr vs. Moxley in what could very well be the most high profile match in the company’s history. The lads break down the beauty of the David Starr World Champion storyline, how Mox is the perfect fit for it, the incredible Starr vs. Jeff Cobb main event from Saturday, and much more. OTT gave us a lot to talk about, and we were delighted to do so! Check it out.

