FREE PODCAST 2/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Robert Vallejos reviews UFC Auckland, previews UFC Norfolk, discusses the booking of Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo, more (42 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos reviews UFC Auckland and previews UFC Norfolk. He discusses the booking of Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo. He looks at some of the intriguing “future” odds that MMA fans can bet on. He also looks at the WWE future of Tyson Fury, and gives a quick preview of WWE’s Super ShowDown event.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO