FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview WWE Super Showdown and AEW Revolution, talk ten years of NXT and in-person at anniversary celebration, WrestleMania line-up prospects (124 min)

WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss NXT’s 10th Anniversary live event they both attended and their takeaways from seeing NXT’s roster up close, plus some talk about the first season of NXT (Pros and Rookies) and its evolution since. Then they preview the full announced line-ups for WWE Super Showdown and AEW Revolution. Finally, thoughts on the evolving WrestleMania line-up, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Edge, Daniel Bryan, The Fiend, Goldberg, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and more.

