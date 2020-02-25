News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview WWE Super Showdown and AEW Revolution, talk ten years of NXT and in-person at anniversary celebration, WrestleMania line-up prospects (124 min)

February 25, 2020


WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss NXT’s 10th Anniversary live event they both attended and their takeaways from seeing NXT’s roster up close, plus some talk about the first season of NXT (Pros and Rookies) and its evolution since. Then they preview the full announced line-ups for WWE Super Showdown and AEW Revolution. Finally, thoughts on the evolving WrestleMania line-up, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Edge, Daniel Bryan, The Fiend, Goldberg, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and more.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM:  CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019