VIP AUDIO 2/25 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): Reviews of Smackdown and Raw, Blood Money V preview, NJPW, UFC, Mailbag on WrestleManias 7 and 8, Mailbag topics on best and worst NXT transitions, odd-couple tag teams, more (92 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In an early edition of part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade discuss the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown and WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Blood Money V preview, latest NJPW happenings, UFC review and preview, and finally the Mailbag. Topics for the Mailbag include:

Multiple questions on WrestleMania 7 and 8



Why the Jan. 4 NJPW Tokyo Dome shows weren’t always called Wrestle Kingdom



Who are the ten most successful NXT transitions to the main roster and who were the biggest flops?



What is the feasibility of Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley expanding to a triple threat with Bianca Belair?



What are the greatest odd couple tag teams in pro wrestling history?



If every UFC event were a fight to the death, who would win?



Who is the lowest level star who will probably end up headlining the WWE Hall of Fame when they run out of the true top tier big names in coming years?

