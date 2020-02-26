WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L discusses the impact of the cancellations of shows across Japan as a result of the Coronavirus – most notably New Japan’s Anniversary show set to be headlined by Naito vs. Hiromu, and the New Japan Cup for which brackets were unveiled just one day ago. We also look at the New Japan shows that did take place last week at Korakuen, including the brilliant Shingo vs. Ishii title bout and a sleeper undercard match, Alex Shelley vs. Lee Moriarty from AIW “Built to Last,” and in a great chat Joey Bay comes on board to discuss a recent MOTYC in Big Japan and preview the Strong Climb tournament.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO