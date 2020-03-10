IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 3/10: Fulton vs. Rhino, Taya and Rosemary at the bar, Elgin vs. Edwards in Best of Five Series, Desi Hit Squad vs. Radicalz, Gilbertti vs. Swinger vs. Mack

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

Overall – PUSH: There is some decent stuff in this episode, but it is mostly marred by the main event, a main event that has been months in the making, having a non-finish. If you add to that the fact that most of what I liked is stuff I’m sure to be in the minority for enjoying, and you have an easily skippable episode. That is unless you are into the Swinging Disco Balls wrestling Willie Mack, Jordynne Grace wrestling a relative unknown (to me at least, and the Twitch audience seemed to like her), and Taya and Rosemary commiserating over drinks.

Madman Fulton vs. Rhino – MISS: Rhino and Fulton put together a fine match… until Rhino wins with his Gore. Did Rhino really need to win over someone who should be being built up into a monster heel? OVE then hits the ring to work over Rhino and the lights go out. Yup, Sabu is back. Sigh.

Desi Hit Squad vs. The Rascalz – MISS: Lackluster match considering there is heat between these two teams. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz were screwed in their match against the North by Rohit Raju, and it leads to an underwhelming win by the Rascalz. I also disliked Wentz and Dez both pinning Mahabali Shera.

Katie Forbes, RVD, Joey Ryan, the Deaners backstage segments – MISS: If you ever wanted to see the YouTube comments section used as a wrestling backstage skit, look no further. Basically, Joey Ryan instigates a confrontation with the Deaners setting up a match between the Deaners and Joey & RVD. RVD’s reaction to the news is funny though.

Lacey Ryan vs. Jordynne Grace – Impact Knockouts Championship Open Challenge Match – HIT: Lacey Ryan was the woman Madison Rayne was impressed with last week and her choice to face Grace for Grace’s open challenge. Lacey does a good job hanging with Grace, matching Grace’s power with her own, but is isn’t enough for her to survive the Grace Driver. I hope we get to see more of Lacey in the future.

Taya and Rosemary at the bar – HIT: Taya is drinking her sorrows away at the bar where she encounters Rosemary doing the same thing. The two bond over their losses and Rosemary seems to have some designs in mind. I love the chemistry and interactions between these two and if it leads to these two making an odd couple tag team, I’m all in.

The Undead Realm Saga: Havok and Su Yung backstage brawl – PUSH: I was premature in thinking things were over between these two, but it looks like this conflict may be heading into the Undead Realm. The two brawl in the hallways in the back and Su Yung uses the mandible claw to get Havok into the coffin. With no clear face, and no good speaker to carry the story, this part of the undead realm saga is getting hard to stay excited for.

Glenn Gilbertti & Johnny Swinger vs. Wille Mack – Handicap match (at least to start with) – HIT: For weeks Swinger had been trying to tag with Willie Mack but instead found his soul mate in Glenn Gilbertti. Due to last weeks shenanigans, the Swinging Disco Balls as Don Callis calls them, now have a handicap with Willie. They have a fun match with Glenn using old school heel tactics to get the best of Mack until… Ace freaking Austin, of all people, joins the fray as Willie’s partner and helps Willie win. I’m intrigued to see where they go from here. After the match, Glenn quits the Swinging Disco Balls.

Michael Elgin (2) vs. Eddie Edwards (2) – Best of five series – PUSH: Nothing is more pleasing than watching a five-match series that ends in a stalemate. This is a good match totally marred by the ending. The ref gets taken out accidentally by an errant clothesline and another ref comes out to continuing officiating. Elgin applies his submission but Eddie rolls Elgin over into a pinning predicament. One ref counts a pinfall on Elgin while the other ref recovers and sees Eddie taps out, simultaneously. While the officials argue, Tessa Blanchard comes out like a bad ass and settles things by declaring she’ll face both at Rebellion and it’s the only thing keeping this entry from getting a MISS.

