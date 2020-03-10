IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 3/3: Moose vs. Petey Williams, Madison Rayne, The North vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh, Taka Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard, Joey Ryan

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

Overall – HIT: I’m probably in a good mood since I didn’t find anything I disliked this episode. It is a pleasant watch experience even with Katie Forbes being involved. This episode of Impact has (presumably) brought a few storylines to a close, the rekindled old rivalry between Tessa and Taya, and the in-ring return of the Su Yung character. New directions are teased as Eddie Edwards confronts Tessa, teasing a possible match at Rebellion and Rosemary seeks a new way to get closure for the death of her “bunny” (Allie). With Sacrifice in the books it’s nice to feel Impact have some forward movement again. We’ll see if the upcoming TNA special derails any of this momentum.

The North vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh – HIT: This is a really good match held back only by its forgone conclusion. With TJP and Bahh having singles victories over Josh Alexander and Ethan Page, they earned a shot at them in a non-title match. Of course, since a victory means TJP and Bahh get a title shot, TJP and Bahh win with TJP pinning Alexander following a Sunset Bomb. Good fire and intensity from everyone involved.

Moose vs. Petey Williams – HIT: The match is a bit plodding but nevertheless effective in what it is designed to do, make Moose look dominating for whatever is coming next for him. Mission accomplished as Moose uses his size and power to stifle all of Petey’s offence. Moose wins with the No-Jackhammer-Needed Spear.

Madison Rayne backstage – HIT: So, Madison Rayne has started her “Madison Rayne Golden Opportunity Gut Check Boot Camp” and has a bunch of prospective Knock Outs doing squats when Kiera Hogan walks in. The two bicker until one of the prospects leaps to Rayne’s defense. Madison is super pleased having found “her person”. Madison looks like she is having fun and in her full “I peaked in high school” persona.

***WARNING*** Joey Ryan sighting ***WARNING***

Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero – HIT: So, Joey got Acey Romero to “Touch It” but… NO FLIP! Joey Ryan is starting to follow RVD’s example and not doing fan favorite spots. Interesting start to this new angle. Acey wins with an elbow drop. After the match, Joey is commiserating with Katie Forbes and she is being understanding. RVD shows up and is none too pleased by these developments.

*** END OF WARNING ***

Jessicka Havok vs. Su Yung – No Disqualification match – HIT: The match starts off too slowly considering the history between these two. Eventually Havok uses the noose that killed Su Yung in Mexico to tie Su Yung to the ropes. Havok goes to attack with a kendo stick but Su Yung counters with the red mist and escapes. Su Yung applies the mandible claw but Havok powers out. Su Yung then applies the noose to Havok, adding the mandible claw for good measure, to win, nicely closing this chapter. The undead brides make their return bringing out the coffin but are unable to get Havok in it. Alone, this would be a PUSH but afterwards, Jimmy Jacobs interviews Rosemary who finally explains what she wanted. Rosemary was hoping that by getting revenge, she’d be able to bring back her Bunny (Allie). Unfortunately, getting revenge brought Rosemary no happiness so now she’s embarked on a new mission.

Swinger & Disco vs. The Deaners – HIT: Prior to the match, Johnny Swinger and Disco Inferno confronted Mack, setting up a handicap match for next week. The match against Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake is entertaining enough. Disco and Swinger delve deep into the cheater’s handbook using a roll of quarters to work over Cody Deaner something fierce with loaded punches. Unfortunately for Swinger and Disco, their cheating backfires when Disco accidentally slugs Swinger with the loaded fist leading to a Deaner win.

Taka Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard – Impact World Championship Match – HIT: Earlier in the episode, Tessa was being interviewed when she was interrupted by Eddie Edwards who tells her that he will challenge her at the Rebellion (Eddie being sure that he’ll beat Michael Elgin in their best of five series), to which she was receptive. Later, Taya cut an effective promo on Tessa. This is a good match though, if this is the last time these two face each other on Impact, I was hoping for a little bit more. There was very little involvement from John E. Bravo at ringside, so we get a mostly clean match and Tessa gets to defeat the opponent who has had her number for over a year with a Buzzsaw DDT.

