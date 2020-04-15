NXT ON USA PREVIEW 4/15: Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner, NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament begins, Velveteen Dream invited to “chat” with Adam Cole, Charlotte

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NXT ON USA NETWORK PREVIEW

APRIL 15, 2020

LIVE FROM ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL

AIRING LIVE ON USA NETWORK

The tournament to crown a new interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will begin tonight. Plus, Finn Balor will look to send another message to NXT UK Champion WALTER as he will take on Imperium member Fabian Aichner. It’s sure to be another action packed episode as NXT will air live from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Here’s a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Finn Balor battles Imperium’s Fabian Aichner this Wednesday on NXT

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament begins

Will The Velveteen Dream accept Adam Cole’s invitation for a “chat?”

How will The Queen’s reign over NXT continue?

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Finn Balor battles Imperium’s Fabian Aichner

Last week Finn Balor put the NXT UK Champion WALTER on notice when he mentioned his title is on borrowed times. In response WALTER has sent out Imperium’s Fabian Aichner to deal with Balor. The question is will Balor stop Aichner and pull one step closer to the NXT UK Title.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a good wrestling match as Balor has been awesome since returning to NXT. This should be a good showcase for Aichner who’s talented and usually puts on good wrestling match alongside Marcel Barthel. My question is with everything going will they eventual hold off on a program with WALTER and have Balor move onto someone else?)

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament begins

With NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin unable to defend his title due to the ongoing circumstances, a tournament will begin tonight to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion. The tournament will have two groups which will feature four wrestlers on each side respectively. Here are the Group A Wrestlers: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese and Jake Atlas. Group B will feature Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Akira Tozawa, El Hijo del Fantasma and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.The question is which wrestlers from both groupswill get off to an early start?

.@Jordan_Devlin1 shares his thoughts on @RealKingRegal's announcement of the tournament to crown an Interim #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion and issues a warning to all of the FRAUDS! pic.twitter.com/eApiLW8A1w — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I really like this as Devlin doesn’t have to vacant the NXT Cruiserweight Title as he’s a terrific wrestler and has shined on both NXT and NXT UK. This is also great as NXT will be putting the spotlight on the eight talented wrestlers to show wrestling fans how great Cruiserweight matches can be. My pick would be to have Kushida win as he’s an amazing wrestler and would be a great champion to represent the division.)

Will The Velveteen Dream accept Adam Cole’s invitation for a “chat?”

Last week NXT Champion Adam Cole sent a message to The Velveteen Dream after he defeated Bobby Fish. The leader of the Undisputed Era took to Twitter to invite Dream to a “chat” on NXT. You can check out Cole’s tweet below. Will Velveteen Dream accept Cole’s invitation?

I have an idea. If he’s got the guts, I want a face to face chat w/ Velveteen this Wednesday on @WWENXT…just the two of us. The Champ & The Dream. It’s time to see if he’s really worthy of a championship opportunity. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 14, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Let me say this is at least a more creative way to build to an NXT Championship instead of having Dream defeat every member of the Undisputed Era. My question is how engaging can Cole and Dream make this to build to an eventual match. I’m certain Cole and Dream will make this entertaining and fun for NXT fans to watch.)

How will The Queen’s reign over NXT continue?

Charlotte Flair made her appearance on Raw mentioned she wanted to remind the black-and-gold brand of humility. Charlotte turned her attention to Io Shirai mentioning she will learn the lesson first. How will Charlotte continue her reign on NXT?

(Amin’s Analysis: Was awesome to see Io Shirai win the Ladder Match as she’s my favourite and one of most talented wrestlers in the world. Looking really forward to see Charlotte wrestle Shirai as they should have an awesome match. The question is when will NXT announce this match? If you read my primer last week, I mentioned I would like to see them hold off the match and try to wait till TakeOver during SummerSlam week when hopefully things get better in the world and wrestling fans can attend shows.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

My favourite Io Shirai won a Number One Contender’s Ladder Match to challenge Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Title. With the help of Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a grudge match.

Overall Thoughts

Looking forward to NXT this week as the in-ring wrestling should be great. I’m looking very forward to seeing how they build up the NXT Women’s Championship match because Io Shirai is my favorite as they can make the moment fell so special when Shirai becomes champion.

CATCH UP… 4/8 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Ciampa vs. Gargano, women’s ladder match, fate of Cruiserweight and Tag championships