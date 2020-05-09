WWE Smackdown Viewership Report: Did more viewers abandon the show or did WWE get some back on Money in the Bank weekend?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox rebounded somewhat last night with preliminary viewership totals of 2.087 million and 1.992 million, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. It drew a 0.5 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, which was behind Shark Tank, Magnum P.I., MacGyver, and two episodes of Dateline NBC. It tied for last place among major network shows in that demo with The Blacklist and 20/20 and was far below any other major network show in total viewership by far. No other broadcast network show on Friday night drew under 3.7 million total viewers.

Smackdown on Fox last week drew 1.919 million average viewers for the two hours, with preliminary viewership totals of 1.941 million in the first hour and 1.896 million in the second hour. It’s was first week on Fox that Smackdown averaged fewer than than 2 million viewers in preliminary viewership and it’s the first time an hour of Smackdown on Fox to draw less than 1.9 million. When final numbers came in on Monday, though, it was revised up to just above 2 million.

