5/6 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Ruby Riott vs. Kairi Sane, R-Truth vs. Cal Bloom (the son of Beverly Brother Wayne Bloom), MVP earns hardcore punk cred

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 6, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: MVP, Tom Phillips

MVP earns hardcore punk credibility points

More fresh faces on Main Event

(1) R-TRUTH vs. CAL BLOOM

Truth rapped his own entrance music as he made his way to the ring. Once again, WWE decided to utilize one of the most fan-involved gimmicks on a show with no fans. Truth’s opponent, Bloom, recently wrestled Sheamus on Smackdown.

Truth dodged Bloom’s early attacks and got in a few forearm shots before Bloom struck back with clubbing blows and an eventual bodyslam. Bloom smashed Truth’s face into the top turnbuckle and laid in some punishment in the corner. Truth dodged more of Bloom’s efforts before taking him down with an arm drag. Truth danced a jig and landed a leg drop. He covered Bloom for a two-count.

Truth mounted Bloom in the corner and rained down with punches, but the larger Bloom shoved him off and to the mat. Truth ran back at Bloom, but Bloom gave Truth a snake eyes against the top turnbuckle. Bloom tossed Truth with a double underhook suplex, then planted jumping stomps to Truth on the mat. Bloom covered for two, then applied a chinlock.

Truth battled out and knocked Bloom down twice with Cena-style shoulder tackles. Truth bent over Bloom and made the “You can’t see me” gesture, then landed the five knuckle shuffle. Truth started to hoist Bloom onto his shoulders for the Attitude Adjustment, but Bloom was too large and wriggled free. Bloom then powerslammed Truth and covered for two. Bloom began to set up Truth in a piledriver position, but this time Truth broke free and was able to land the Attitude Adjustment. He covered Bloom for the three-count.

WINNER: R-Truth by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Bloom has good size and a strong presence. I briefly considered that Bloom might even win the match, especially after the powerslam, but it’s clear WWE has no immediate plans for him after a loss to someone at Truth’s level.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Ziggler vs. Otis from Smackdown

Replay of Styles vs. Carrillo from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PPV Money in the Bank

Replay of Firefly Fun House

Replay of Murphy vs. McIntyre from Raw

(2) RUBY RIOTT vs. KAIRI SANE

As the match got underway, MVP sang the chorus of “Riot Squad” by Bad Brains, then told Phillips he wouldn’t know about Bad Brains because he wasn’t cool enough, but Ruby Riott does.

Riott locked in a side headlock in the middle of the ring, then forced Sane up against the ropes by yanking her hair. Sane gathered steam and took Riott down with a running blockbuster. Sane climbed to the top rope and hit a flying forearm, then covered Riott for two. Sane applied a straight jacket submission. Riott broke free and slammed Sane into a turnbuckle. We cut to break with Sane writhing on the mat.

After the break, Riott had Sane in a full nelson on the mat. Sane escaped by stomping on Riott’s foot. The women clotheslined each other but neither went down. Riott kicked Sane in the face, but Sane was able to dodge Riott’s next two kicks and instead rolled up Riott for a two-count. Sane landed a forearm shot to Riott’s chest in the corner. Sane stomped diagonally across the ring, then ran back at Riott and hit a sliding clothesline. Sane covered for two.

Sane spent some time in frustrated disbelief, then positioned Riott on the mat to receive her elbow drop. Sane climbed the corner but Riott had gotten to her feet and attempted a right cross. Sane sold the blow even though it barely connected. Riott climbed the corner to meet Sane , but Sane knocked her down with a head butt. Riott sprinted back toward the corner and knocked Sane down with an enzuigiri. Riott climbed to the top turnbuckle and landed a senton on Sane. She covered but Sane kicked out at two.

Riott dragged the prone Sane toward the corner and began to climb the ropes, but Sane got to her feet and gave Riott an Alabama slam. Sane climbed the ropes again and this time was able to land the Insane Elbow, good for the three-count.

WINNER: Kairi Sane by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good back-and-forth action without much of a story. Always entertaining to see the Insane Elbow.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

FINAL THOUGHTS: Fresh faces continue to cycle through Main Event, so the show feels less repetitive than those from yesteryear, even if the matches themselves retain the Main Event formula.

