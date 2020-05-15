VIP AUDIO 5/14 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Could Vince be ignoring Reigns to try to help him get cheered when he returns? Will Asuka be a serious champion now? Are rosters being remixed or blended? Are pre-taped segments giving away surprises? (16 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller first covers some news including the Raw rating and the announced matches for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA. Then he answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: Could Vince be ignoring Reigns to try to help him get cheered when he returns? Will Asuka be a serious champion now? Are rosters being remixed or blended? Are pre-taped segments giving away surprises? And more.

