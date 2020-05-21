VIP AUDIO 5/21 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Owen Hart “Dark Side of the Ring” documentary, AEW Dynamite review and Double or Nothing preview, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, UFC (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a lengthy discussion about the “Dark Side of the Ring” season finale on Owen Hart. Then they discuss AEW Dynamite from last night and preview the Double or Nothing PPV. Then Todd reviews Smackdown, Raw, NXT on USA, and last weekend’s UFC event, with a variety of charming sidebar discussions.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO