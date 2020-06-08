News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – NXT Takeover Post-show WNIA Special Edition: Stoup and Lindberg discuss Cole vs. Dream, Charlotte vs. Ripley vs. Io Shira, plus Wells covers Triple H conference call (110 min)

June 8, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special edition of Wrestling Night in America, the hosts of “PWT Talks NXT” Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg fill in for Greg Parks to cover NXT Takeover “In Your House” including Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai, Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee, Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, and more. They field caller questions, answer emails, and discuss each segment in detail. Kelly Wells joins them at the end of the broadcast to cover the Triple H Media call directly after Takeover aired.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019