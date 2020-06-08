VIP AUDIO 6/7 – NXT Takeover “In Your House” Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of every match including Cole vs. Dream, Charlotte vs. Ripley vs. Shirai, Gargano vs. Lee, Ciampa vs. Kross (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to review the NXT Takeover “In Your House” live special on WWE Network including Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Men’s Title, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title, Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee, Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, and the opening six-man tag. They also discuss the In Your House nostalgia theme and how well that was pulled off, with differing points of view.

