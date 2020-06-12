IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 6/9: D’Amore’s Slammiversary PPV main event announcement, Elgin vs. Shamrock vs. Callihan, Tasha Steelz vs. Susie, Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Ultimate impact – HIT: While I don’t think this has been the strongest of the most recent batch of episodes overall, that is not a knock since that has been a decently high bar as of late. A really good main event match, the Rascalz getting (mostly) serious for a bit, a whodunnit, a tease of an influx of new (for this iteration of Impact) talent, and Impact management presenting a special announcement to address the current controversies around the Impact World Championship and number one contender tournament fiasco, it was an episode well worth watching. But first, let’s get my biggest disappointment out of the way…

•Michael Elgin vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan – PUSH: The match starts before Sami Callihan is even announced as Ken Shamrock immediately runs to the ring to attack Michael Elgin. After they go at it for a bit, the ICU hack takes over, turning the lights off, and Sami appears in the corner when they come back. He bemusedly looks on as the other two go at it. I was a bit disappointed in the rest of the match with the wrestlers moving from one spot to the next in rapid succession and I was unable to get immersed in the action. The main thrust of the narrative is whether Sami and Ken can get along. Sami flipping Ken off mid-match kind of answered that. At one point, the turnbuckle gets exposed and Elgin uses that and the Elgin Bomb to pin Ken Shamrock. I’m assuming that Sami is a face now or maybe some in-betweener? I’m interested where they go one from here but this match was lacking in emotion for me, as if the wrestlers were just going through the motions. Not bad, but I expected so much more and these three characters can deliver.

•The Rascalz backstage – HIT: I rather liked this segment. Trey is justifiably upset at having his opportunity to win the number one contender tournament stolen from him. Wentz fingers Ace Austin as the obvious culprit but Dez gives Austin an alibi. The North shows up and insinuate that Wentz is the person responsible, trying to drive a wedge into the Rascalz’s relationship. I think this might be a repurposed storyline intended for the Willie Mack & Rich Swann/ The North feud that was jettisoned a few months back due to Swann’s injury. Now we have the mystery of who laid out Trey to be resolved. With Impact teasing an influx of new talent, it may very well be anyone available if it isn’t a Wentz (or Dez) heel turn.

•Tasha Steelz vs. Susie – HIT: Not much to say here, it’s a decent match with Tasha going over Susie thanks to taking advantage of Susie’s child-like demeaner. This builds up Tasha while simultaneously prepping Su Yung’s reemergence and eventual vengeance upon the heel duo. Later on, Tasha and Kiera have a run in with Havok and Nevaeh where we get to see Kiera and Tasha hilariously both try and save face and chicken out simultaneously, obviously wanting nothing to do with the Kaiju Queen and her friend.

•Ace Austin interview – HIT: Ace shows up late for an interview with Gia Miller, making her wait and being dickish to her when he does. He states that he is sure that Impact management will be giving him the Impact World Championship since Tessa has been an absentee champion. Moose shows up convinced that Ace will be challenging him for the “more prestigious” TNA World Championship instead. Ace blows him off, but the Hernandez shows up and challenges Moose to a match next week. Good performances from all the characters involved.

•Rohit Raju confronts the bastard Rhino – HIT: Rohit tracks down Rhino to get an explanation as to why Rhino Gored him. Rhino reasons amounted to, “I was tired of you whining about not receiving entitlements.” Have you listened to Rohit, Rhino? All he is looking for is an opportunity to shine like the glorious sun he is. He valiantly took Moose’s spot in the tournament and when he lost to Trey, he didn’t complain. Instead he accepted a match from CHASE STEVENS who felt he was entitled to a spot on the card and manipulated himself into one, and when Rohit DEFEATED him you stole that moment from him. No, good sir, what you are is a bully. Oh, and Rhino pretty much confirmed the former Heath Slater will be joining him in Impact with a literal wink and a nod to the camera.

•Johnny Swinger & Chris Bey vs. Cousin Jake & Willie Mack – PUSH: This was fine, the match itself was adequate, serving to add more fuel to the fire of the Mack and Bey rivalry. Mack beats Swinger but Bey attacks from behind and Swinger and Bey pummel Mack and Jake. Fortunately, Cody Deaner just arrived from Canada in the nick of time to save Mack and his cousin. We the got a mildly humorous moment where Jake and Cody weren’t sure on how to practice social distancing.

•Rosemary and Bravo – HIT: Rosemary continues her attempt to seduce Bravo when Taya, who had been looking for him earlier, finds them. She is her usual abrasive self in demeaning Bravo and Rosemary emoted in an almost protective way towards Bravo. To blunt Taya’s abuse of Bravo, Rosemary accused Taya of leaving her alone for months. I swear that girl’s abandonment issues will lead to the end of the world someday. In order to stay close to Bravo, Rosemary offers to accompany them to the ring when Taya faces Grace which pleases Taya to no end since she’s been dying to have Rosemary in her corner (and to help her cheat of course). Sadly, I am seeing the finish line to the odd couple relationship of Taya and Rosemary since at some point, the Bravo situation will come a head.

•Impact management’s announcement – HIT: Scott D’Amore addresses the Impact home audience regarding the Impact World Championship situation since Ace Austin is supposed to have his title match tonight. Ace interrupts D’Amore and tries to accept his victory by default when a wild Mike Elgin appears. Elgin threatens that he is the next in line due to the hurdles he had to jump through for his (and Eddie Edwards’s) shot at Rebellion in the main event that was canceled due to the pandemic. This of course was the cue that summoned Eddie Edwards to the ring so he can cut his promo. D’Amore announces the there will be a five-way match at Slammiversary against Tessa Blanchard for the championship. Austin mocks D’Amore for not being able to count when Trey Miguel, the fifth participant makes himself known by attacking Austin. A brawl ensues. While I normally hate what I call “the parade of idiots”, but since Impact doesn’t overuse the trope and since everyone involved had a legitimate claim to the championship, it was effective. While things ultimately are heading in a logical direction, it still does not absolve Impact of the BS finish to the tournament last week.

•Deonna backstage interview – WAIT FOR IT: It is just not Gia Miller’s day. After being forced to wait on Ace Austin, she is set to interview Deonna Purrazzo, only, she’s nowhere to be found. Whatever could this mean…

•Jacob Crist vs. Crazzy Steve – PUSH: Crazzy Steve’s loss in this match is used to re-establish the new member of Cancel Culture, Jacob Crist, as a new threat. Joseph P. Ryan opens with a promo, establishing Cancel Culture’s mission statement as Katie Forbes, Rob Van Dam, and Jacob Crist look on. With the increasing size of the group, I wonder how deep an impact the faction will make in storylines going forward.

•Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace, Impact Knockouts Championship match – HIT: Earlier, Grace cut a fine promo to hype the match and brief viewers of what she’s been up to in her absence. Taya and Grace had a really good match with Grace winning with a Sleeper, a move the announcers put over as a new weapon in her arsenal. While locked in the hold, Taya reaches for the rope in a spot where Bravo would normally be to push the ropes closer to her so she can get a rope break. Unfortunately for Taya, Rosemary is flirting with Bravo so he wasn’t there, something I’m sure will lead to repercussions. Afterwards, as Grace celebrates her victory, she is interrupted by the arrival of Deonna Purrazzo. Deonna extends her hand but it was a ploy to lock Grace in an armbar, making Deonna’s intentions known.

CATCH UP… IMPACT HITS & MISSES 6/2: Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz, Joseph Ryan vs. Crazy Steve, Rohit Raju vs. Chase Stevens, Rae & “Suzie: vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz