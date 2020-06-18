Wednesday Ratings: Both shows up, NXT nearly in line with pre-pandemic average, AEW finishes in top ten in key demo, more key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA were both up last night, and NXT actually drew a viewership 43,000 higher than their Jan. 1 to March 18 pre-COVID-90 fan-free era. NXT drew 746,000 viewers, up from 673,000 last week, perhaps buoyed by the Sasha Banks & Bayley tag team title defense.

AEW Dynamite drew 772,000 viewers, up 45,o00 from last week and the second-best viewership since March 25.

AEW’s pre-pandemic era viewership average this year was 889,000. Since then, the average viewership has averaged 724,000, a drop of 18.5 percent.

NXT’s pre-pandemic era viewership was 704,000. Since then, the average is 668,000, a drop of just 5 percent.

In the 18-49 demo, targeted by advertisers, AEW drew a 0.28 rating, good for a no. 8 overall finish among all cable shows on Wednesday night. NXT in the same demo drew a solid 0.20, finishing at no. 25 among all cable shows.

AEW continued its commanding lead among the younger adult male demo, drawing a 0.17, nearly double NXT’s 0.09.

