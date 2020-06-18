VIP AUDIO 6/18 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Confidence vs. doubt – Frame by frame artistic analysis of Edge vs. Randy Orton in the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” from WWE Backlash 2020 (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Edge vs. Randy Orton in the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” from WWE Backlash 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides frame by frame artistic analysis of the match. Specific discussion points include the idea of confidence and doubt throughout the bout, Orton’s heel mannerisms and changes in character throughout, Edge’s facial expressions and selling, spots that moved the match into higher gears, the near-falls, use of historic finishers, and more. Other points of artistic emphasis and analysis include looking at the concept of the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,” the production enhancements throughout the match, the success of the piped-in crowd noise, and failure of the specialized camera angles. Enjoy!

