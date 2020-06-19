VIP AUDIO 6/19 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Historical roots of Speak Up movement and will it change wrestling business, is door closed for further WWE expansion into UK, how racial stereotyping is embedded into Bobby Lashley and Lana storyline (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Understanding the historical roots of the Speak Up movement, will the movement change the wrestling business, is the door closed for further WWE expansion into the UK, and how racial stereotyping is embedded into the Bobby Lashley and Lana storyline. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO