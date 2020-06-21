News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Tony Donofrio joins Greg to discuss #SpeakingOut, Undertaker Last Ride documentary, NXT Cruiserweight Title, more (106 min)

June 21, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch.com contributor Tony Donofrio to discuss the #SpeakingOut movement, the Undertaker’s future based on the WWE Network’s Last Ride documentary, where the Cruiserweight Title ranks in importance in NXT, and more.

