VIP AUDIO 6/21 – Radican Worldwide (w/Cooling & Fann): A look at the #speakout movement, focus on systemic abuse of women in British wrestling, latest on allegations on big names in the U.S. and U.K. including Banks, Ospreay, Ryan, more (139 min)

June 21, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by co-hosts PWTorch audio contributors Will Cooling and Rich Fann for a new edition of Radican Worldwide. The focus of the show is on the #speakout movement with an in-depth look at the major issues in the U.K. when it comes to the systemic abuse of women by wrestlers in a position of power. Radican, Cooling, and Fann also cover all the latest allegations and news from the #speakout movement including individual looks at Progress Wrestling’s response to various incidents under their watch, David Starr, Will Ospreay, Travis Banks, Joey Ryan, and more.

