FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Tracking the length and key developments in the ongoing rivalries in AEW including Jericho, Moxley, Young Bucks, Britt Baker, more

TOP TIER FEUDS…

•Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

New Developments: Taz and Moxley each cut promos in pre-taped segments. Taz, speaking for Brian Cage, said Moxley is stealing his gimmick from years ago. Cage interrupted Taz and said Moxley has brought everything that has happened to him on himself. Moxley responded and said he’s in the business of pro-wrestling is because he has demons. He said the only thing that keeps them at bay is hurting people in the ring. Footage of Moxley wrestling and causing chaos was spliced between Moxley’s sentences.

Highs & Lows: Cage finally got to speak for himself but sounded like a want-to-be tough guy. If Cage can’t cut a better promo than Taz or Moxley, he should only speak brief, impactful, closing sentences. Moxley, however, has a reserved intensity throughout his promos. He comes off as a genuine, ticking time bomb.

Length of Feud: May 27th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: It’s apparent that Cage is not ready to be the AEW World champion. He cannot rely solely on Taz to speak for him. His promos need to improve before he should be considered for that role in the future. Still, his size makes him an interesting challenge for Moxley, as he is unlike any opponent Moxley has faced in AEW so far.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

•The Young Bucks vs. FTR

New Developments: Butcher and The Blade attacked The Young Bucks after their match. FTR made the save and two teams left the ring together.

Highs & Lows: Rather than immediately capitalize on the tension between these teams, AEW has continued to build on it. An alliance is being teased which adds an interesting dynamic to the story.

Length of Feud: May 27th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The obvious direction would be for FTR to turn on The Bucks after faking a friendship. However, The Bucks need a new direction. If an alliance forms, The Bucks should turn on FTR and establish themselves as the number one heel tag team in AEW.

•Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

New Developments: Jericho and The Inner Circle brutally attacked Cassidy on last week’s episode of Dynamite. This week, Cassidy returned the favor and attacked Jericho after his match.

Highs & Lows: While its great to see Cassidy add layers to his laid-back persona, his attack on Jericho was weakened without a building full of fans. Cassidy is over with the AEW audience, and a live crowd would have gone crazy after seeing Cassidy erupt out of his sell in such definitive fashion.

Length of Feud: June 17th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A match should take place at Fyter Fest between Jericho and Cassidy. Cassidy would be more over by suffering a loss after fighting his heart out, and a win would re-establish Jericho as a top heel.

LOWER-CARD FEUDS…

•Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone

New Developments: In an interview, Schiavone told Baker what the women’s title match at Fyter Fest is scheduled to be. This angered baker, who attempted to return to the back. Big Swole abducted Baker’s wheelchair and later in the night, it was revealed that Swole dumped Baker in a dumpster outside the building.

Highs & Lows: Big Swole is stepping up and establishing herself as a face. With no timetable for Baker’s in-ring return, however, its hard to tell if this will pay off with a match soon enough to capitalize on their interactions.

Length of Feud: January 2020

Forecast & Prediction: If Baker can return quickly, a match needs to take place between her and Big Swole. Baker should beat Swole with heel tactics and solidify herself as an obnoxious challenger for the AEW women’s title.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

•Hangman Page vs. The Elite

The tension between Hangman Page and The Elite has seemingly subsided for now. Page won over the fans with his loose, fun-loving persona and stalled any plans to turn him heel. While the feud is on hold, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of the dissension, especially between Page and Omega. This is the perfect opportunity to give Omega his edge back by having him turn on Page. Omega is desperately in need of something new and Page already has the support of the audience. The added layer of the tag team title could add a lot of this potential feud. Page would gain so much by defeating Omega, while Omega could suffer the loss while maintaining a cocky, arrogant attitude.

•Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Guevara’s indefinite suspension has stopped this feud completely. If Guevara returns soon, the feud could easily be picked back up again. If he’s out for an extended period, it should be saved for a later time.

•Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson

What was once AEW’s top feud has been completely forgotten about. There is been no mention of the altercation between Tyson and Jericho. If the plan were to bring in Tyson for a match at a much later time, the audience should at least be reminded by the announcers of what transpired. If there was never a plan for a match between the two, Tyson’s involvement was an odd creative decision.

