FREE PODCAST 7/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Barnett: Fyter Fest night one analysis including Cody-Hager, Shida-Ford, live callers, mailbag (107 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They talk with live callers and answer emails about AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest Night 1” special including whether the show felt special, which matches delivered and which seemed to come up short, whether Jake Hager stepped up for the moment, whether Kenny Omega will ever be the central star fans of his anticipated when AEW launched, tag wrestlers who could be singles stars, Taz’s buzz-generating promo taking a dig at WWE, the Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage delay, did Cody not go on last because of NXT’s strong main event, and much more.

