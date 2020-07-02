VIP AUDIO 7/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Fyter Fest Night 1 including Cody vs. Hager for TNT Title, Taz takes shot at WWE, Shida vs. Ford, Moxley news (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite “Fyter Fest Night 1” start to finish including Cody vs. Jake Hager for TNT Title, Taz takes shot at WWE’s COVID-19 testing, Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Title, Jon Moxley news regarding a delay in his title match against Brian Cage, MJF & Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page vs. Best Friends for the tag team titles, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO