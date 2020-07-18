FREE PODCAST 7/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (7-23-15) Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy reacts to Daniel Bryan news, New Japan G1, Lesnar-Taker, Cena-Owens, narrative structure of WWE (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from July 22, 2015 featuring ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy reacting to the Daniel Bryan health news today, New Japan G1, Brock Lesnar-Undertaker, John Cena-Kevin Owens, narrative structure of WWE, and much more with live callers.

