FREE PODCAST 7/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear talk to Hyan about playing a heel in 2020, discuss Impact Slammiversary with Mayydayy (99 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: “It’s Not Just Anyone.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot talk to “The Renaissance Woman” Hyan about the intricacies of playing a heel in 2020, getting back in the ring after six months off, and advice given to her by Mercedes Martinez and Jimmy Jacobs. Plus, Mayydayy returns to the show to discuss the gauntlet for the gold and knockouts championship matches from Impact Slammiversary.

