Raw viewership rebounds from last week’s series low for Horror Show fallout, Orton vs. Big Show, key demos, notable AEW comparison

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 21, 2020


Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew 1.21 rating, up from last week’s all-time series low of 1.15. It’s still the second-lowest rating of all-time for Raw.

The show opened with 1.740 million viewers in the first hour, 1.609 million in hour two, and 1.535 in hour three. The third hour was the second-lowest viewership for any hour of Raw in the history of the series.

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 205,000, below the 263,000 average going into this week, so the Randy Orton vs. Big Show match did a better job than average of holding viewers who tuned in during the first hour. First hour viewership was the third lowest first-hour viewership ever, though.

Raw’s three hours finished no. 3, 6, and 7 in the cable rankings in the 18-49 demographic.

In the 18-34 male demo, Raw dropped to a 0.25 rating. That is down from 0.36 last week and might be a series-low level for that demo. AEW Dynamite last week drew a 0.20 rating in that demo last week. Two weeks ago, it drew a 0.25 rating in that demo. The gap between Raw and Dynamite among 18-34 year old men is shrinking.

