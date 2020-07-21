Raw viewership rebounds from last week’s series low for Horror Show fallout, Orton vs. Big Show, key demos, notable AEW comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew 1.21 rating, up from last week’s all-time series low of 1.15. It’s still the second-lowest rating of all-time for Raw.

The show opened with 1.740 million viewers in the first hour, 1.609 million in hour two, and 1.535 in hour three. The third hour was the second-lowest viewership for any hour of Raw in the history of the series.

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 205,000, below the 263,000 average going into this week, so the Randy Orton vs. Big Show match did a better job than average of holding viewers who tuned in during the first hour. First hour viewership was the third lowest first-hour viewership ever, though.

Raw’s three hours finished no. 3, 6, and 7 in the cable rankings in the 18-49 demographic.

In the 18-34 male demo, Raw dropped to a 0.25 rating. That is down from 0.36 last week and might be a series-low level for that demo. AEW Dynamite last week drew a 0.20 rating in that demo last week. Two weeks ago, it drew a 0.25 rating in that demo. The gap between Raw and Dynamite among 18-34 year old men is shrinking.

