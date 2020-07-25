FREE PODCAST 7/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Big E goes singles, Bar Fight with Hardy-Sheamus, Metalik’s big win, Miz TV, more (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Smackdown including Big E goes singles at the prompting of Kofi Kingston, Bar Fight with Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus goes supernatural, Gran Metalik’s big win to earn an IC Title shot against A.J. Styles, the latest with Matt Riddle and Baron Corbin, Miz TV with Naomi, Sasha & Bayley-Nikki & Alexa Bliss, and more with live callers.

