VIP AUDIO 7/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big E singles push, Gran Metalik gets shot at Styles, Nikki earns rematch with Bayley, Hardy-Sheamus bar fight goes supernatural, Lacey mocks Naomi hashtag, more (24 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including a Big E singles push, Gran Metalik gets shot at A.J. Styles for the IC Title, Nikki Cross earns rematch with Bayley, Jeff Hardy-Sheamus bar fight goes supernatural, Lacey, Miz and Morrison mock Naomi hashtag, Baron Corbin sets sights on Matt Riddle, and more.

